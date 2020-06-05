Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Area Camps make ‘adjustments’ for Summer

Area Camps make ‘adjustments’ for Summer

Verne HillJun 05, 2020Comments Off on Area Camps make ‘adjustments’ for Summer

Like

‘Phasing’ into Summer Camp 2020.  The ‘new normal’ for area Camps while in the  middle of a pandemic. 

For more than 80 years, YMCA Camp Hanes has operated as a safe, fun, overnight camp located at the base of Sauratown Mountain in King, NC. 

Jan Deridder (YMCA Camp Hanes) chats with Wally and Verne (WBFJ) about the new ‘camping’ normal for the Summer of 2020.  www.camphanes.org/

June 15, 2020 – Day Camps begin…
June 28, 2020 – First week of overnight camps

Mt Shepherd Retreat Center near Asheboro, NC

Josh Britton shares with Wally + Verne (WBFJ) about what adjustments have been made to provide day camps for kids this summer of 2020.  www.mtshepherd.org/

New for the Summer of 2020…
-Day camp only from June 29 – July 31, 2020
-Scholarships available
www.facebook.com/mtshepherd/

Caraway Conference Center & Camps in Sophia, NC

Camp Caraway’s Mark Moore shares with Wally and Verne (WBFJ) about the changes they have made to provide a fun and safe ‘camp’ experience as stay-at-home restrictions start to relax in North Carolina. Camp Caraway will operate at 50% capacity
NEW: Day Camps (Mon-Fri 8am-5pm)  www.caraway.org

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

The COVID-Safe Church. FREE info from Premier Productions

Verne HillJun 05, 2020

Samaritan Ministries with Sonjia Kurosky

Verne HillJun 05, 2020

One Race: The Bible gives us the answers…

Verne HillJun 05, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Several items are needed for individual snack packs, such as… potato chips, cookies, fruit snacks, candy bars, gum and sodas! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis Intervention Agency serving[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes