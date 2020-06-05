Area Camps make ‘adjustments’ for Summer

‘Phasing’ into Summer Camp 2020. The ‘new normal’ for area Camps while in the middle of a pandemic.

For more than 80 years, YMCA Camp Hanes has operated as a safe, fun, overnight camp located at the base of Sauratown Mountain in King, NC.

Jan Deridder (YMCA Camp Hanes) chats with Wally and Verne (WBFJ) about the new ‘camping’ normal for the Summer of 2020. www.camphanes.org/

June 15, 2020 – Day Camps begin…

June 28, 2020 – First week of overnight camps

Mt Shepherd Retreat Center near Asheboro, NC

Josh Britton shares with Wally + Verne (WBFJ) about what adjustments have been made to provide day camps for kids this summer of 2020. www.mtshepherd.org/

New for the Summer of 2020…

-Day camp only from June 29 – July 31, 2020

-Scholarships available

www.facebook.com/mtshepherd/

Caraway Conference Center & Camps in Sophia, NC

Camp Caraway’s Mark Moore shares with Wally and Verne (WBFJ) about the changes they have made to provide a fun and safe ‘camp’ experience as stay-at-home restrictions start to relax in North Carolina. Camp Caraway will operate at 50% capacity

NEW: Day Camps (Mon-Fri 8am-5pm) www.caraway.org