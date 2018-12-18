Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Are you dehydrated?

Are you dehydrated?

Verne HillDec 18, 2018Comments Off on Are you dehydrated?

Like

Can you relate:  Your mouth is dry. Fatigued. Your skin is dull. Your muscles are cramping…

*You could be dehydrated. Try drinking MORE water throughout the day!

Learn more:  https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/the-small-but-urgent-signs-you-need-to-drink-more-water/ar-BBR4ZeL

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday News, December 19, 2018 
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Dec 19, 2018

WBFJ Christmas Blessing 2018 (Audio)

Verne HillDec 19, 2018

Health: Managing Holiday Stress

Verne HillDec 19, 2018

Community Events

Nov
1
Thu
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
16
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 16 2018 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2019 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Dec
1
Sat
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Dec 1 – Dec 20 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 20    
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Dec
8
Sat
all-day “An Old Salem Christmas Carol” @ SECCA (Winston-Salem)
“An Old Salem Christmas Carol” @ SECCA (Winston-Salem)
Dec 8 – Dec 22 all-day
Based on the classic tale by Charles Dickens, it’s Christmas Eve 1887 and a passing stranger is welcomed into Salem Tavern by a cheerful group celebrating the holidays. Ebeneezer Scrooge is a lender who’s foreclosing[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes