Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Temple Wall

Archaeologists excavating in the City of David National Park in Jerusalem have uncovered the remains of a city wall that would have protected Jerusalem for 150-200 years from sometime in the 8th century BC until the city was breached by the Babylonians and the Temple destroyed in 586 BC.

*In 2 Kings 25:10, the Bible describes the conquest of the city: “The whole Babylonian army under the commander of the imperial guard broke down the walls around Jerusalem.” But archaeologists say they apparently did not break down the wall on the eastern slope, probably because of the steep climb up from the Kidron Valley.

*This announcement comes just days ahead Tisha B’Av – the ninth day of the Hebrew month of Av – when Jews around the world mark the destruction of both the First and Second Temples.www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2021/july/archaeologists-reveal-city-wall-from-first-temple-times-that-protected-ancient-jerusalem