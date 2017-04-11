Search
April’s ‘Pink Moon’

Verne HillApr 11, 2017Comments Off on April’s ‘Pink Moon’

Was your bedroom a little brighter Monday night? Blame it on the first full moon of spring. The “Pink Moon” as it’s called will be big. It will be bright. But contrary to its name, it will not necessarily be pink.  April’s Pink Moon — also called the Egg Moon or Easter Moon — is named after pink wild flowers called wild ground phlox (like FLOCKS), which bloom in early spring. Full moon names originated from different Native American tribes.  SOURCE: CBS News   https://goo.gl/NMq3XE

 The April full moon marks the start of several religious festivals around the world, including the birth of Hanuman in India, the beginning of Passover for Jews, and the Christian Easter celebrations take place on the first Sunday after the full moon.

While we have you, the Lyrid Meteor Shower on April 22 and 23 might be another one to add to your calendar.

Verne Hill

