April 1st News Stories…

Verne Hill Apr 01, 2019

*They may not seem like it, these are REAL! 

Dunkin’ (as in Dunkin’ Donuts) has released a new Peeps doughnut and Peeps marshmallow-flavored coffee for today, April 1st  The Peeps Donut features the brand’s iconic yellow marshmallow chick on top of a green and egg-shaped sprinkle doughnut.  But this is the first time Dunkin’ is offering a Peeps coffee.

High Schoolers will soon be walking around with letter jackets for gaming?

Competitive video game playing, also known as e-sports, is now a high school varsity sport in eight states.  It began with Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island in the fall of 2018.  Universities such as New York University and the University of California, Irvine are now offering scholarships for video games. The global e-sports market is expected to generate more than $1 billion in 2019, according to research firm Newzoo. It also estimates the esports audience will reach 454 million this year. Benjamin Lupo was the first individual esports athlete to sign an endorsement deal with State Farm.  https://www.cnn.com/2019/03/18/tech/esports-varsity-arena/index.html

 

 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, has landed on the April 1st cover of Time magazine.

The 29-year-old, known to some by her initials AOC, and her rise as one of the most-talked-about members of Congress are the focus of a Time cover story.

There has been an increase in emails and telephone calls from people attempting to trick you into giving them access to sensitive information or money. Gift cards have become an increasingly popular way for these scammers to try and steal money. Typically, they will ask you to go buy popular gift cards such as Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes — and share the card number and pin on the back of the card with them through email or over the phone. Don’t do it… https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/agewise-avoiding-gift-card-scam/

 

