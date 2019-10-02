Application dates for FAFSA…

For students seeking federal financial aid to pay for college, the deadline to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, is on June 30 each year. But to maximize their chances of getting aid, every prospective and current college student would ideally promptly submit the FAFSA shortly after the application opens on Oct. 1 of the school year before the aid will be used.

In the 2020-2021 aid cycle, for example, the FAFSA (is now open) Oct. 1, 2019, and the last day for students to submit the form is on June 30, 2021.

FYI: This means that rising high school seniors who plan to begin college in 2020 should prepare to fill out the FAFSA starting in October.

