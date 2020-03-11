Apple: It’s OK to use a disinfectant ‘wipe’…

Update: According to the Apple website: Using a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Don’t use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don’t submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents.

https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204172

Good News: According to the CDC, It’s less likely that people will get a cold or the flu during the summer. Routinely seen coronaviruses often wane during summer months as buildings have more air circulation, tend to congregate less and people are more exposed to UV light which can kill viruses.

https://www.whio.com/news/local/how-does-weather-impact-the-spread-the-coronavirus/yi9WhVRS1T7cPgskB4eYJO/