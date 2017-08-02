Annual Hanesbrands Clothing sale August 16-19, 2017

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building off University Parkway. . Apparel for men, women and children will be marked $10 or less. Items will include socks, underwear, T-shirts and activewear from the company’s top brands. Sale hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 16, 17 and 18; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 19. More about the Hanesbrands annual community clearance sale Aug. 16-19 in Winston-Salem here: www.journalnow.com
