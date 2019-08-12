The annual ‘Hanes Brands Sale’ starts TUESDAY!

Save BIG on brands like Hanes, Champion, Maidenform and Bali.
Tuesday – Saturday (August 13 – 17, 2019)
Daily: 9am til 8pm?
Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds / Education Building on Deacon Blvd.
Men’s, Women’s and Kids merchandise all for $10 and under!
New product drops daily. Cash or Credit Only, all sales final.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/29th-annual-hanesbrands-warehouse-sale-tickets-64812262221
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
