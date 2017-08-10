The Annual Handsbrands Sample Clothing Sale starts next week

Dates: August 16 – 19 (next Wednesday thru Saturday)
Location: WS Fairgrounds ‘Education Building’ off University Parkway. *Please use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!
Apparel for men, women and children will be marked $10 or less.
Sale hours: Wednesday – Friday (10am – 7pm), Saturday (10am to 6pm)
*Payment options: Cash. Debit cards. Visa or MasterCard. NO personal checks.
*NO refunds or exchanges. All sales are final. https://goo.gl/QwmCg4
