Anne Graham Lotz: Seeing an end to chemo, obedience to God's leading

Anne Graham Lotz: Seeing an end to chemo, obedience to God’s leading

Verne Hill Feb 08, 2019

The 70-year-old evangelist revealed in an update on her blog this week that she felt God had healed her after her fifth treatment and was pondering whether to stop. 

Nearly four months into receiving chemotherapy, evangelist Anne Graham Lotz believes she will be healed after her seventh treatment next week.

“While praying with my two daughters following my fifth chemo treatment, God seemed to indicate He had healed me. Cleansed me. Removed cancer from me. I pondered in my heart what I believe He had said,” she wrote. She sought God in prayer to confirm whether to continue with chemo.

“I could hear the clear whisper of the Spirit, answering my prayer, confirming that I was to continue chemo…my next and last full treatment would be my seventh time!   So as much as I resist the ‘muck and mud,’ in obedience to God’s leading to complete the seventh infusion on Feb. 14, I am committed to seeing these treatments through to the end,” she said.

Lotz was diagnosed with breast cancer last August and began receiving chemotherapy in October. She has been open about the difficult process, including the “daunting” side effects of chemo…

https://www.christianpost.com/news/anne-graham-lotz-to-go-through-final-round-of-chemo-after-feeling-god-healed-her.html

 

Verne Hill

