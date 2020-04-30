Anne Graham Lotz “…there is always a silver lining”

Finding that ‘Silver Lining’

Evangelist Anne Graham Lotz considers the COVID-19 pandemic a very dark cloud but shares that in the middle of the storm – there is always a silver lining.

*Check out her ‘700 Club’ interview with Terrie Mussen here: https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/april/anne-graham-lotz-on-silver-lining-in-coronavirus-pandemic-you-can-have-peace-whatever-comes?

Digging a little deeper: Anne Graham Lotz knows a thing or two about hanging onto Jesus in tough times. In the last five years, she has lost her husband, her father, the Rev. Billy Graham, and battled breast cancer.

“The Bible says (God) will never leave, never forsake me. I have faced death in the last four years, but I’ve never lost my peace and never lost joy. And one reason is because of the constant companionship of the Holy Spirit.”

