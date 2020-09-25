Americans are making their voices heard. Many coming together to ‘peacefully protest.’ But some demonstrations are moving way beyond marches and picket signs. Some on the ‘left’ aim to shut down businesses and silence people – who do not agree with them.
Read an interesting article regarding ‘America’s Toxic ‘Cancel Culture’’ www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2020/september/how-americas-toxic-cancel-culture-ruins-lives-and-ends-careers
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- S@5: September 27, 2020 - September 25, 2020
- Deaf Missions completes Bible translation - September 25, 2020
- Friday News, September 25, 2020 - September 25, 2020