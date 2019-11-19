“Americans are still giving and serving”

With the Tax Law Changes in 2017, many charities predicted steep drops because many of us would no longer write off charitable giving.
Good News: So far, giving and volunteering have been steady.
Over the past year, compared to 2017, more people report “taking part in charitable activity during the last 12 months (70%, up from 62% in 2017),” according to the Charitable Aid Foundation.
Here are some more findings from its report…
*More than 6 in 10 (62%) Americans gave money in the last 12 months, either by donating to a charity, by giving to a church/religious organization, or by sponsoring someone.
*Religious organizations remain the most popular cause to donate to in America (38%).
*More than a third (35%) have volunteered in the last year, up from 31% in 2017.
*Religious organizations and churches are again the most popular cause (36%) in which to volunteer. Source: Charitable Aid Foundation
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/november/want-to-encourage-more-giving-get-thee-to-church
