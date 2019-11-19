Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog “Americans are still giving and serving”

“Americans are still giving and serving”

Verne HillNov 19, 2019Comments Off on “Americans are still giving and serving”

Like

With the Tax Law Changes in 2017, many charities predicted steep drops because many of us would no longer write off charitable giving.

Good News: So far, giving and volunteering have been steady.

Over the past year, compared to 2017, more people report “taking part in charitable activity during the last 12 months (70%, up from 62% in 2017),” according to the Charitable Aid Foundation.

Here are some more findings from its report…

*More than 6 in 10 (62%) Americans gave money in the last 12 months, either by donating to a charity, by giving to a church/religious organization, or by sponsoring someone.

*Religious organizations remain the most popular cause to donate to in America (38%).

*More than a third (35%) have volunteered in the last year, up from 31% in 2017.

*Religious organizations and churches are again the most popular cause (36%) in which to volunteer.   Source:  Charitable Aid Foundation

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/november/want-to-encourage-more-giving-get-thee-to-church

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tuesday News, November 19, 2019  

Verne HillNov 19, 2019

LIVE Christmas trees are very popular, thanks to Millennials

Verne HillNov 19, 2019

“Strangled”, a short film directed by Landon Grant

Verne HillNov 18, 2019

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Nov
1
Fri
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 20 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 20, 2019 Crisis Control Ministry’s mission is to[...]
Nov
14
Thu
all-day Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Nov 14 – Dec 24 all-day
The local Salvation Army is in need of “bell ringers” for volunteer positions at the Red Kettle this holiday season! For more info: 336.481.7324  /  laura.gobble@uss.salvationarmy.org http://www.registertoring.com    
Nov
15
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 15 2019 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2020 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
19
Tue
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2019
Operation Christmas Child 2019
Nov 19 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes