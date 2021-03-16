Americans fill the need to volunteer

Over half (65%) of Americans said the pandemic has provided them with a “wake-up call” to reach out to their communities.

*In a recent poll: 52% reported volunteering in their communities for the very first time as a result of the circumstances brought on by the pandemic.

*73% agreed that while donating money or items to help the community is great, using their hands to get out there and do the work is more fulfilling.

COMMON VOLUNTEER ACTIVITIES SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC

Collecting items or volunteer at a food pantry (41%)

Delivering food to essential workers (35%)

Volunteering to help elderly or neighbors maintain their homes (23%)

Donate blood (19%)

https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/52-of-americans-volunteered-for-first-time-during-pandemic/?fbclid=IwAR2BIu_i2pL8WND3GdqeuAYQOWsRypuNoUYClYtbLUOLSNUyDueLdGfWLls