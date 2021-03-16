Americans fill the need to volunteer

Over half (65%) of Americans said the pandemic has provided them with a “wake-up call” to reach out to their communities.
*In a recent poll: 52% reported volunteering in their communities for the very first time as a result of the circumstances brought on by the pandemic.
*73% agreed that while donating money or items to help the community is great, using their hands to get out there and do the work is more fulfilling.
COMMON VOLUNTEER ACTIVITIES SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC
Collecting items or volunteer at a food pantry (41%)
Delivering food to essential workers (35%)
Volunteering to help elderly or neighbors maintain their homes (23%)
Donate blood (19%)
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/52-of-americans-volunteered-for-first-time-during-pandemic/?fbclid=IwAR2BIu_i2pL8WND3GdqeuAYQOWsRypuNoUYClYtbLUOLSNUyDueLdGfWLls
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- ‘Forsyth Creek Week’ March 20-28, 2021 - March 16, 2021
- Have you tested your smoke alarms? - March 16, 2021
- Severe Weather: Be Prepared for Spring - March 16, 2021