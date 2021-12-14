From the creators of ‘I Can Only Imagine’ and ‘I Still Believe’, American Underdog, is meant to inspire people who dream of becoming better and achieving more. An uplifting film based on the true story of former NFL superstar quarterback Kurt Warner and his life before football fame, scheduled for release on Christmas Day (Dec 25, 2021).

Kurt and Brenda Warner’s true story of faith and determination deeply inspired film makers Andy and Jon Erwin.

Verne and Wally chat with Andy Erwin about “American Underdog”, a story of faith, hope and determination.

“We can’t wait for it to inspire audiences all over America this Christmas. It’s the perfect time to come together as a family and have your dreams rekindled. If he can accomplish his dream, so can all of us.”

“American Underdog” is based on Warner’s 2009 memoir, “All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season.” https://americanunderdog.movie/