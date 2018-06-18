American Idol Scotty McCreery ties the knot

The couple’s first dance was to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love”

Scotty McCreery , the 24-year-old American Idol Season 10 winner (and NC native), married Gabi Dugal his High School sweetheart on Saturday in front of 200 friends and family at a ‘little castle’ in the North Carolina mountains. Scotty and Gabi first met in Kindergarten and have been dating for 6 years.

*The couple’s first dance? Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love”

The menu: Cajun food, steak, pasta and wedding pie (instead of wedding cake).

*Gabi is a Tarheel graduate and works as a pediatric cardiac nurse at Duke University Hospital. Scotty is h that McCreery is an avid N.C. State Wolfpack fan.

