American Idol Scotty McCreery ties the knot

Verne HillJun 18, 2018Comments Off on American Idol Scotty McCreery ties the knot

The couple’s first dance was to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love”

Scotty McCreery , the 24-year-old American Idol Season 10 winner (and NC native), married Gabi Dugal his High School sweetheart on Saturday in front of 200 friends and family at a ‘little castle’ in the North Carolina mountains.     Scotty and Gabi first met in Kindergarten and have been dating for 6 years.

*The couple’s first dance? Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love”

The menu: Cajun food, steak, pasta and wedding pie (instead of wedding cake).

*Gabi is a Tarheel graduate and works as a pediatric cardiac nurse at Duke University Hospital. Scotty is h that McCreery is an avid N.C. State Wolfpack fan.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/scotty-mccreery-marries-high-school-sweetheart-in-a-little-castle/article_8fb068b9-5717-575b-a510-23e2a56767ff.html

 

 

