American Idol Scotty McCreery ties the knot

The couple’s first dance was to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love”
Scotty McCreery , the 24-year-old American Idol Season 10 winner (and NC native), married Gabi Dugal his High School sweetheart on Saturday in front of 200 friends and family at a ‘little castle’ in the North Carolina mountains. Scotty and Gabi first met in Kindergarten and have been dating for 6 years.
The menu: Cajun food, steak, pasta and wedding pie (instead of wedding cake).
*Gabi is a Tarheel graduate and works as a pediatric cardiac nurse at Duke University Hospital. Scotty is h that McCreery is an avid N.C. State Wolfpack fan.
