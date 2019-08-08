ABC-45 is hosting local ‘American Idol’ auditions this Saturday (Aug 10) from Noon-8pm at the Hanes Mall / Belk court in Winston-Salem. Ten (10) winners will be selected for a ‘Front of the Line Pass’ to then go on to the ‘American Idol Bus Tour Stop’ in Raleigh.
*Kurt Myers with WBFJ will be one of the celebrity judges. https://www.facebook.com/abc45tv
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Preparing Your Child For Kindergarten - August 8, 2019
- ‘American Idol’ auditions this Saturday - August 8, 2019
- Hot-Dog Tasting Trolley Tour this Saturday (Aug 10) - August 8, 2019