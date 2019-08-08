ABC-45 is hosting local ‘American Idol’ auditions this Saturday (Aug 10) from Noon-8pm at the Hanes Mall / Belk court in Winston-Salem. Ten (10) winners will be selected for a ‘Front of the Line Pass’ to then go on to the ‘American Idol Bus Tour Stop’ in Raleigh.

*Kurt Myers with WBFJ will be one of the celebrity judges. https://www.facebook.com/abc45tv