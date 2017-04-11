Search
AMC theaters to offer cheese burgers and fries?
AMC theaters to offer cheese burgers and fries?

Apr 11, 2017

In an effort to “bring in a younger crowd and drum up sales”…

AMC is revamping 400 of its theaters into Feature Fare locations with full menus that include cheeseburger sliders, curly fries, pretzel bites and hot dogs.  

The expanded food items should be available this summer.

Verne Hill

