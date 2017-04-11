AMC theaters to offer cheese burgers and fries?

In an effort to “bring in a younger crowd and drum up sales”…
AMC is revamping 400 of its theaters into Feature Fare locations with full menus that include cheeseburger sliders, curly fries, pretzel bites and hot dogs.
The expanded food items should be available this summer.
Read more: https://goo.gl/ZvE9oj
