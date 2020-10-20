AMC: Rent out theatre rooms for $99…

AMC Theatres (and other theaters) are allowing customers to rent out auditoriums for private screenings. A growing trend due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the AMC website, rates start at $99 for up to 20 people. The price can go up depending on the movie, the location and other add-ons like food and drink.

TOPIC: What classic movie would you LOVE to see on the big screen?

https://www.kmov.com/news/you-can-now-rent-a-private-amc-theater-for-just-99/