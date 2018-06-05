Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Amber Alert Cancelled: Seven-month-old found safe; father arrested in Danville abduction case

Amber Alert Cancelled: Seven-month-old found safe; father arrested in Danville abduction case

Verne HillJun 05, 2018Comments Off on Amber Alert Cancelled: Seven-month-old found safe; father arrested in Danville abduction case

Like

http://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/seven-month-old-found-safe-father-arrested-in-danville-abduction/article_a7fea9ad-fcf5-5094-8edb-1ead83f17590.html?utm_source=WSJ%20Email&utm_medium=Breaking%20News&utm_campaign=Breaking%20News

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday News, June 06, 2018
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

Verne HillJun 06, 2018

**Safe Drop-Off locations for unwanted medications

Verne HillJun 06, 2018

Bringing awareness to the Opioid Crisis

Verne HillJun 06, 2018

Community Events

Jun
7
Thu
7:00 pm Jonathan & Melissa Helser @ Carolina Theatre (Greensboro)
Jonathan & Melissa Helser @ Carolina Theatre (Greensboro)
Jun 7 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Jonathan & Melissa Helser are current members of Bethel Music Special Guest: Jason Upton Tickets: $31.50 (VIP)  /  $16.50 (General Admission) https://tickets.carolinatheatre.com 336.333.2605 Presented by The Cageless Birds
Jun
9
Sat
8:00 am Yard Sale @ Union Cross Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Yard Sale @ Union Cross Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 9 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Proceeds: Building Project 336.769.2411
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jun 9 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
10:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jun 9 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
REFIT® combines several elements of fitness into one power-packed hour. While the focus is structured around CardioDance movements, toning and flexibility, strength training and stretching are also incorporated into the REFIT workout. The workout formula[...]
11:30 am Car Wash & Bake Sale @ Pet Supplies Plus (Winston-Salem)
Car Wash & Bake Sale @ Pet Supplies Plus (Winston-Salem)
Jun 9 @ 11:30 am – 1:30 pm
Proceeds: St. Anne’s Episcopal Church “Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry! 336.750.0677
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes