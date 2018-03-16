AmazonSmile: Triple the Impact to WBFJ in March

It’s a different March Madness..

Amazon is tripling the donation rate on your eligible Amazon Smile purchases to the charitable organization of your choice like WBFJ through March 31.

AmazonSmile is the same Amazon you know. Same products, same prices, same service.

Details: Go to smile.amazon.com/ch/58-2003177 and Amazon will make a donation to Triad Family Network (WBFJ).