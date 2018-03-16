Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog AmazonSmile: Triple the Impact to WBFJ in March

AmazonSmile: Triple the Impact to WBFJ in March

Verne HillMar 16, 2018Comments Off on AmazonSmile: Triple the Impact to WBFJ in March

Like

It’s a different March Madness..

Amazon is tripling the donation rate on your eligible Amazon Smile purchases to the charitable organization of your choice like WBFJ through March 31.

AmazonSmile is the same Amazon you know. Same products, same prices, same service.

Details:   Go to smile.amazon.com/ch/58-2003177 and Amazon will make a donation to Triad Family Network (WBFJ).

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostSt. Patrick's Day Specials + Deals
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

St. Patrick’s Day Specials + Deals

Verne HillMar 16, 2018

California law forces pro-life centers to post abortion notices?

Verne HillMar 16, 2018

Friday News, March 16, 2018

Verne HillMar 16, 2018

Community Events

Mar
15
Thu
all-day Cooperative Baptist Fellowship N... @ Knollwood Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Cooperative Baptist Fellowship N... @ Knollwood Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Mar 15 – Mar 17 all-day
The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of NC Conference is a three-day event. Here is the schedule… March 15 (1-5pm) – Leadership Institute featuring scientist Matt Bloom from the University of Notre Dame. (7:30pm) – Tunes &[...]
Mar
17
Sat
all-day “Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive @ Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Group (Forsyth County)
“Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive @ Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Group (Forsyth County)
Mar 17 all-day
Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Groups are encouraged to collect cereal to feed hungry children! Sponsored by Crisis Control Ministry 336.724.7875  x1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org/weecare  
8:00 am “Run Leo” @ St. Leo's Catholic Church (Winston-Salem)
“Run Leo” @ St. Leo's Catholic Church (Winston-Salem)
Mar 17 @ 8:00 am – 11:00 am
“Run Leo” will consist of a 5k, 10k & Fun Run Proceeds: St. Leo’s School Programs https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/WinstonSalem/StLeosRoadRace5K10KandFunRun 336.406.9792
8:00 am Adult & Children Consignment Sale @ Center United Methodist Church (Lexington)
Adult & Children Consignment Sale @ Center United Methodist Church (Lexington)
Mar 17 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Proceeds: American Heritage Girls Troop #2911 336.239.0494 The consignment sale is also being held Friday, March 16 (7-9pm)
8:00 am Spring Consignment Sale @ Grace Presbyterian Church (Kernersville)
Spring Consignment Sale @ Grace Presbyterian Church (Kernersville)
Mar 17 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Proceeds: Grace House Preschool 336.993.1305 Hours: 3/16  (9-1) & (4-7)  /  3/17 (8-12noon)
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes