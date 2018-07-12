Is it worth paying $119 to participate?

Amazon Prime Day 2018 is Monday, July 16.

More than 1 million items will be available at reduced prices. One of the big features of Prime is free shipping (with some exceptions).

Don’t forget that rival sales are going on now, too. On the hunt for electronics? Dell’s “Black Friday in July” sale is offering discounts on laptops, with some prices being dropped more than $200. BTW: July 16 is Monday!

