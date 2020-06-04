Search
Alzheimer’s Association: FREE Virtual Ed Programs in June

Verne Hill

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month (ABAM)
Opening up conversation about the brain and Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

Karen Owens, Education and Family Services Manager
Alzheimer’s Association / Western Carolina Chapter

www.alz.org/northcarolina
24-Hour Helpline 800-272-3900

Verne chats with Karen Owens about the FREE Virtual Ed Programs offered by the Alzheimer’s Association in June

Listen now…

 

The Alzheimer’s Association is offering virtual education programs to highlight COVID-19 & caregivers, Alzheimer’s and dementia research, and healthy living. FREE virtual education programs and online support groups to help all North Carolina caregivers and their families.

COVID-19 and Caregiving – offered June 4 and June 9

Advancing the Science: The Latest in Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research – June 16 and June 23

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research – June 3, June 15, June 22, and June 30.

Attendees are invited to join via video/webinar or through a toll-free number. There is no charge to participate, but registration is required. Visit alz.org/northcarolina/helping_you/virtual-offerings or call 800-272-3900.
Participants will be sent conferencing details prior to the date of each virtual program.

More than 16 million family and friends, including 479,000 in North Carolina, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in the United States. www.alz.org/covid19help

Additional Facts and Figures: (http://www.alz.org/facts/)
For more information, visit alz.org/northcarolina or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

Verne Hill

Previous PostPrayer Gathering in downtown Greensboro
