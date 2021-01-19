Alpha Pregnancy Support with Bonnie Laney

Celebrating Life with local frontline ‘leaders’ in the Pro-Life Movement.

Today’s focus: Alpha Pregnancy Support in Lexington, NC

Bonnie Laney, director of Alpha Pregnancy Support, shares more about the mission of the organization, programs and services to clients and a specific focus for 2021.

Alpha Pregnancy Support

23 West 3rd Street, Suite B in Lexington, NC

336- 242-1218

www.alphapregnancysupport.com/

Serves 17-plus Townships of Davidson County. Focus for the New Year: To serve more people, more ultrasounds and Bible studies in 2021

NOTE: A complete list of Pregnancy Care centers in our area here www.wbfj.fm/list-pregnancy-care…g-life-community-2/

January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month

Friday, January 22, 2021 marks the 48th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court in 1973 that LEGALIZED abortion in the US