‘Alexa’ is recording, storing your conversations. How to delete.

Verne HillOct 27, 2021

When you ask Alexa for the weather forecast (or your favorite radio station like WBFJ-FM), she’s not just listening. She’s recording?

Amazon says the device stores your past conversations, so you can refer back to them. But, you have the option of deleting all those recordings.

Here’s how you do it:

Go to Alexa’s privacy settings

Click “Review Voice History

There you can look at all the device’s voice recordings, sorted by either date or device

Select the ones you’d like to delete (or all of them) and click “Delete Selected Recordings”

You can also do this in the Alexa app. Just go to “Settings,” then “Alexa Privacy” and “Review Voice History.”

If you’d like to set up your device to delete all recordings going forward, navigate back to “Alexa Privacy Settings,” then find “Manage Your Data.”

Under the “Voice Recordings” section, you’ll have a choice to automatically delete recordings immediately, after three months, or after 18 months.

If you opt to automatically delete all recordings going forward, Amazon says the device will delete the recording of your voice once your interaction with Alexa ends.

For more detailed instructions, see Amazon’s website.

https://www.amazon.com/b/?node=23608614011&tag=googhydr-20&hvadid=352456913472&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=11344896783905106064&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=e&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9031029&hvtargid=kwd-601388874219&ref=pd_sl_9g20ttlk7a_e

Fox 8: https://myfox8.com/news/yes-alexa-is-recording-you-heres-how-to-delete-recordings-from-your-amazon-echo/

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
