‘Alexa’ is recording, storing your conversations. How to delete.

When you ask Alexa for the weather forecast (or your favorite radio station like WBFJ-FM), she’s not just listening. She’s recording?

Amazon says the device stores your past conversations, so you can refer back to them. But, you have the option of deleting all those recordings.

Here’s how you do it:

Go to Alexa’s privacy settings

Click “Review Voice History“

There you can look at all the device’s voice recordings, sorted by either date or device

Select the ones you’d like to delete (or all of them) and click “Delete Selected Recordings”

You can also do this in the Alexa app. Just go to “Settings,” then “Alexa Privacy” and “Review Voice History.”

If you’d like to set up your device to delete all recordings going forward, navigate back to “Alexa Privacy Settings,” then find “Manage Your Data.”

Under the “Voice Recordings” section, you’ll have a choice to automatically delete recordings immediately, after three months, or after 18 months.

If you opt to automatically delete all recordings going forward, Amazon says the device will delete the recording of your voice once your interaction with Alexa ends.

For more detailed instructions, see Amazon’s website.

Fox 8: https://myfox8.com/news/yes-alexa-is-recording-you-heres-how-to-delete-recordings-from-your-amazon-echo/