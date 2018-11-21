Alexa: Butterball Turkey Talk-Line please…

Need help with that Thanksgiving feast? Just ask your Amazon Alexa to access tips and videos on Turkey cooking from the experts at Butterball.

According to Amazon, you can get answers to common questions like:

How much turkey should I buy?

How long will it take to thaw my turkey?

How do I roast my turkey?

How do I know when my turkey is done?

Just say “Alexa, ask Butterball” to access how-to’s, recipes and tips.

The Alexa skill is free to download.

*The Turkey Talk-Line (1-800-Butterball) has helped over 50 million people cook their holiday turkeys to perfection since 1981.

https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2018/11/06/butterball-alexa-team-up-to-save-you-from-thanksgiving-turkey-disaster/