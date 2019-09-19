Alert: Zantac removed from store shelves

If you’re one of the millions of Americans who take THIS popular heartburn drug, you’ll have to look for an alternative.
The company that makes over-the counter Zantac has pulled it off store shelves.
Reason: The medication contains low levels of a substance that could cause cancer.
https://www.wearecentralpa.com/news/local-news/zantac-pulled-off-the-market/
