ALERT: WS/FC dismissing early as a precaution

Update: As a precaution, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will release students two hours early this afternoon due to the threat for severe weather.
All bus routes will take place two hours earlier.
All after school activities are canceled.
WS/FCS elementary schools normally get out between 2:25 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., depending on the school. Those schools will release between 12:25 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. today.
The majority of district middle schools will release at noon.
The majority of district high schools will release at 1:40 p.m.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/threat-of-severe-weather-prompts-winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools/
Randolph County Schools: Closing 2 hours early
Alamance-Burlington Schools: Closing at 12:30 PM
Carroll County Public Schools: Closing at 12:00 PM
Galax City Schools: Closing at 12:00 PM
