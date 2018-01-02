ALERT: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on a 2-hr delay for students Wednesday morning 

Staff is scheduled to report at regular time.

The 2-hour delay is due to the cold temperatures and the need to ensure buses run properly, according to the tweet from the school system. It is the first day back to school for students after the holiday break.

ALERT: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for students on Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the low tonight in Winston-Salem is predicted to be 13 degrees. The high on Wednesday is forecast for 35 degrees.

SOURCE: Winston-Salem Journal