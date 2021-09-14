ALERT: Update your Apple devices now!

Apple has released an emergency software patch after researchers uncovered a security flaw that could allow hackers to secretly install spyware on your Apple devices even if you do nothing, not even click on a link. The spyware can then eavesdrop or steal data from your device. All of Apple’s operating systems, including those for iPads, Macs and Apple Watches, are vulnerable.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2021/09/13/iphone-apple-security-update-pegasus-spyware-mac-ipad/8325086002/

To update your iPhone or iPad

Go to Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Software Update.

Plug in your device or make sure it has 50% battery life or more.

Tap “Install Now.”