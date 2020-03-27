UPDATE: Triad “Stay-at-home’ guidelines

To slow the spread of the COVID-19, community leaders have issued ‘stay-at-home’ orders across the Triad beginning at 5pm today! Guilford and Forsyth counties as well as the cities of Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem and Clemmons are implementing “stay at home” orders beginning TODAY at 5pm and lasting through mid-April (or possibly longer).

*A “stay-at-home” order basically mandates that residents try to stay close to home as possible, while practicing social distancing (remember to stay 6 feet away from each other) and no gatherings of more than 10 people.

www.journalnow.com

Update: City of Lexington will soon be under a curfew Mayor Newell Clark has enacted a public safety ‘curfew’ beginning this Saturday evening (March 28). Under this curfew, people may not travel on any public streets or roadways or visit public property between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The curfew is set to remain in place until midnight of April 18. People in search of medical help, food or other necessary commodities or services are exempt.

Visit the City of Lexington website for more information.

CDC: #1 thing to help stop the spread of coronavirus… Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

You can text COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information and updates about COVID-19. For COVID-19 questions call 2-1-1

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/what-covid-19