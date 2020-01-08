Temporary Visitor Restrictions in place at all area in-patient hospitals, because of the increased number of ‘flu’ cases in the Piedmont Triad.
Restrictions include children (age 12 and under) asked not to visit patients at area hospitals. Some exceptions may be allowed.
*This is a collaborative effort among Wake Forest Baptist, Novant as well as 5 additional regional health systems. www.wakehealth.edu
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Alert: Temporary Visitor Restrictions for kids 12 and under - January 8, 2020
- Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time tournament- Night 1 Recap - January 8, 2020
- Wednesday News, January 08, 2020 - January 8, 2020