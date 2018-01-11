ALERT:  Temporary visitor restrictions at area hospitals begin this Friday morning

The temporary restrictions effect children age 12 and under from visiting patients starting Friday (Jan 12) through the remainder of the flu season.. *Exceptions may be allowed, but parents or guardians are asked to get permission from the patient’s nurse to allow children to visit.
*The restrictions apply to lobbies, waiting areas and patient rooms.
*All visitors and family members (age 13 and up) should be healthy – free from fever, cough, colds, or stomach virus symptoms – in order to visit patients.
*The temporary restrictions are in place because the number of influenza cases has significantly increased in our area. Note: The policy does not apply to children who need emergency care or hospitalization.
Included in the coordinated restrictions: Carolinas Healthcare System, Cone Health, High Point Regional, Novant Health, Randolph Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. https://goo.gl/BPV7va
