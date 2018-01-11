Search
ALERT:  Temporary visitor restrictions at area hospitals begin this Friday morning

Verne HillJan 11, 2018

The temporary restrictions effect children age 12 and under from visiting patients starting Friday (Jan 12) through the remainder of the flu season.. *Exceptions may be allowed, but parents or guardians are asked to get permission from the patient’s nurse to allow children to visit.

*The restrictions apply to lobbies, waiting areas and patient rooms.

*All visitors and family members (age 13 and up) should be healthy – free from fever, cough, colds, or stomach virus symptoms – in order to visit patients.

*The temporary restrictions are in place because the number of influenza cases has significantly increased in our area. Note: The policy does not apply to children who need emergency care or hospitalization.

Included in the coordinated restrictions: Carolinas Healthcare System, Cone Health, High Point Regional, Novant Health, Randolph Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.     https://goo.gl/BPV7va

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
