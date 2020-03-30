ALERT: Statewide “Stay-at-Home” starts Monday!

The Governor’s order is ‘mandatory’ in helping to reduce the community spread of COVID-19.

A statewide ‘Stay-at-Home’ order goes into effect at 5pm TODAY (March 30) and remain in effect for at least 30 days, until April 29. The order is ‘mandatory’ in helping to reduce the community spread of COVID-19.

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/news/press-releases/governor-cooper-announces-statewide-stay-home-order-until-april-29

NOTE: City or county orders that are ‘most restrictive’ still apply after 5pm. https://www.newsobserver.com/news/coronavirus/article241577016.html

https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/200327_FAQ-SAH-Order_FINAL.pdf

*A “stay-at-home” order basically mandates that residents try to stay close to home, while practicing social distancing and no gatherings of more than 10 people.

The latest COVID-19 numbers (as of 11am, Monday)

There are over 1,300 cases statewide. +100 hospitalizations and 6 deaths in NC.

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc

Helpful info…

*TEXT – COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information and updates about COVID-19. Sign up to get regular alerts on North Carolina’s COVID-19 response.

*A toll-free Hope Line has been established for older adults experiencing isolation from social distancing. Call 1-866-578-HOPE that’s 1-866-578-4673

CDC: #1 thing to help stop the spread of coronavirus…

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.