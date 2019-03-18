Alert: Say NO to that Low-dose Aspirin?

ALERT: Taking that low-dose aspirin every day to prevent a heart attack or stroke is NO longer recommended for most older adults.
The new guidelines released Sunday by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association.
This change comes after a large clinical trial found a daily low-dose aspirin had no effect on prolonging life in healthy, elderly people. Actually, taking low doses of aspirin could cause hemorrhages.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/03/18/aspirin-prevent-heart-attacks-strokes-doctors/3199831002/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Depression - March 19, 2019
- Miracle story from tornado struck Paducah, Kentucky - March 19, 2019
- Tuesday News, March 19, 2019 - March 19, 2019