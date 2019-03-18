Alert: Say NO to that Low-dose Aspirin?

ALERT: Taking that low-dose aspirin every day to prevent a heart attack or stroke is NO longer recommended for most older adults.

The new guidelines released Sunday by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association.

This change comes after a large clinical trial found a daily low-dose aspirin had no effect on prolonging life in healthy, elderly people. Actually, taking low doses of aspirin could cause hemorrhages.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/03/18/aspirin-prevent-heart-attacks-strokes-doctors/3199831002/