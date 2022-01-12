Alert: Potential ‘winter storm’ for the Triad this weekend?

Everyone is talking about a potential ‘winter storm’ that could bring snow and ice across parts of the Southeast, including the Piedmont Triad later this weekend.
(as of Wednesday morning) The timing of the ‘winter storm’ is yet to be determined, but local weather forecasters are suggesting that the bulk of the precipitation is favored for Sunday. But, the weather could begin deteriorating as early as Saturday and last through Monday morning. https://mashable.com/article/mobile-phone-app-use-report?fbclid
Ever heard that it’s too cold to snow? Let’s look at the science. Snow requires three things to fall – below-freezing temperatures in the atmosphere, moisture in the air and rising air in the atmosphere, according to a University of Wisconsin-Madison weather blog. *Snow can only form when there’s moisture in the air, and while cold air holds less moisture than warm air, there are still certain conditions that can generate snowfall at extremely low temperatures. So, in theory, no, it cannot be too cold to snow. https://wxguys.ssec.wisc.edu/2015/11/30/can-it-be-too-cold-to-snow/
