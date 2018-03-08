Search
ALERT: A portion of Bus 40 will be closed this weekend

Verne HillMar 08, 2018Comments Off on ALERT: A portion of Bus 40 will be closed this weekend

Downtown Winston-Salem:  Crews will be temporarily closing Business 40 in both directions between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway.
Reason: Demolition of the West 4th Street Bridge over Business 40
Times: Friday night (9pm) through Sunday morning…

For the safety of the traveling public, the closure prevents vehicles from traveling underneath the West 4th Street bridge while it is taken apart and removed. The clean-up is expected to be completed on Sunday with all lanes of Bus 40 re-opened by noon. https://goo.gl/itEcE2

