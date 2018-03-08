Downtown Winston-Salem: Crews will be temporarily closing Business 40 in both directions between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway.
Reason: Demolition of the West 4th Street Bridge over Business 40
Times: Friday night (9pm) through Sunday morning…
For the safety of the traveling public, the closure prevents vehicles from traveling underneath the West 4th Street bridge while it is taken apart and removed. The clean-up is expected to be completed on Sunday with all lanes of Bus 40 re-opened by noon. https://goo.gl/itEcE2
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- ALERT: A portion of Bus 40 will be closed this weekend - March 8, 2018
- CBN News: Least Amount of Exercise to Get the Best Results - March 8, 2018
- Florida lawmakers want to stay on Daylight Saving Time year round? - March 8, 2018