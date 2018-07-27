Alert: Peters Creek Parkway bridge CLOSED at Bus 40 on Saturday

Downtown Winston-Salem (Saturday into Sunday)…
Peters Creek Parkway will be closed ALL day this Saturday at the Business 40 interchange. All the ramps connecting Peters Creek Parkway to Business 40 will be closed, except for the NB ramp Peters Creek Parkway to Business 40 eastbound.
*FYI: Workers will tear down the old Peters Creek Parkway bridge next weekend Aug. 3-5, requiring a closure of Business 40 near the interchange.
Looking Ahead…
When finished, the new Peters Creek Parkway bridge over Business 40 will have seven lanes: Three lanes in each direction plus a turn lane…
The replacement of the Peters Creek Parkway bridge and interchange is a major component of the Business 40 upgrade that starts in earnest this fall with a months-long closure of about a mile of the downtown freeway.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business_40/peters-creek-parkway-to-be-closed-at-business-bridge-on/article_4a6f6a6a-4a90-5178-b55b-bbf02e44c472.html
