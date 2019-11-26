Alert: Paws off these Holiday foods

Keeping your dog ‘safe’. The naughty list includes: Chocolate, raisins, grapes, onions, garlic even caffeine.
NOTE: If your pet shows any signs of illness, you should call your veterinarian or the Pet Poison Helpline at (855) 764-7661.
Check out the list of ‘Thanksgiving foods’ that are dangerous for your dog here https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/2019/11/26/thanksgiving-2019-food-not-to-give-dogs/4269835002/
