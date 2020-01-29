Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog What is the coronavirus?

What is the coronavirus?

Verne HillJan 29, 2020Comments Off on What is the coronavirus?

Like

Dr Chris Ohl, MD, Infectious Disease Expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health shares with Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about the Novel Coronavirus that is making news headlines.    Dr Ohl will discuss the symptoms and ways to reduce our chances of even getting a virus.

 

There is currently no vaccine to prevent the Novel Coronavirus.   However, you can help reduce your risk of getting respiratory illness (including the flu) by doing the following:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and help young children do the same.  If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with Unwashed hands.
  • Avoid personal contact, such as kissing, or sharing cups or eating utensils with sick people.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects, such as doorknobs.

Information from the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services (Division of Public Health) about the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Helpful information about the coronavirus from the CDC… https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

 

Cold vs Flu Symptoms…
https://ssl.adam.com/content.aspx?productId=10&isArticleLink=false&pid=10&gid=000094&site=wakehealthse3.adam.com&login=WAKE5462

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Kurt MyersJan 29, 2020

Coronavirus: Reducing your risk of getting respiratory illnesses

Verne HillJan 28, 2020

Tuesday News, January 28, 2020

Verne HillJan 28, 2020

Community Events

Jan
1
Wed
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Computer Lab & even Overnight Volunteers. 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
Jan
5
Sun
all-day Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 – May 22 all-day
Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem) offers several support groups for women in crisis pregnancy situations (Now -May 2020) Such as: Post-Abortive Bible Study, Infertility, Miscarriage and others. Not Forgotten Ministries is devoted to ending abortion, mentoring[...]
Jan
15
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 15 – Feb 29 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Applesauce, Canned Salmon, Corn Muffin Mix, Jelly, Assorted Vegetables & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org[...]
Jan
29
Wed
6:20 pm Awana Club for Kids!! @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Awana Club for Kids!! @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Jan 29 @ 6:20 pm – 8:20 pm
The Awana program encourages kids (PreK – 6th grade) to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes