What is the coronavirus?

Dr Chris Ohl, MD, Infectious Disease Expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health shares with Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about the Novel Coronavirus that is making news headlines. Dr Ohl will discuss the symptoms and ways to reduce our chances of even getting a virus.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent the Novel Coronavirus. However, you can help reduce your risk of getting respiratory illness (including the flu) by doing the following:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with Unwashed hands.

Avoid personal contact, such as kissing, or sharing cups or eating utensils with sick people.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects, such as doorknobs.

Information from the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services (Division of Public Health) about the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Helpful information about the coronavirus from the CDC… https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Cold vs Flu Symptoms…

https://ssl.adam.com/content.aspx?productId=10&isArticleLink=false&pid=10&gid=000094&site=wakehealthse3.adam.com&login=WAKE5462