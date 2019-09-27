Search
Alert: DoorDash security breach

Verne Hill Sep 27, 2019

DoorDash said an unauthorized third party accessed some DoorDash user data on May 4 affecting some 4.9 million consumers, Dashers and merchants.

Users who joined after April 5, 2018, are not affected.

DoorDash is encouraging anyone affected to change their passwords to one that is unique to DoorDash.

A dedicated call center is available 24/7 for support at 855–646–4683.

https://blog.doordash.com/important-security-notice-about-your-doordash-account-ddd90ddf5996

 

DoorDash said the following types of user data that may have been accessed are:

Profile information including names, email addresses, delivery addresses, order history, phone numbers, as well as hashed, salted passwords — a form of rendering the actual password indecipherable to third parties.

For some consumers, the last four digits of consumer payment cards. However, full credit card information such as full payment card numbers or a CVV was not accessed. The information accessed is not sufficient to make fraudulent charges on your payment card.

For some Dashers and merchants, the last four digits of their bank account number. However, full bank account information was not accessed. The information accessed is not sufficient to make fraudulent withdrawals from your bank account.  For approximately 100,000 Dashers, their driver’s license numbers were also accessed.

https://blog.doordash.com/important-security-notice-about-your-doordash-account-ddd90ddf5996

