ALERT: Don’t abandon our Kurdish allies!  Contact lawmakers here…

Ask the President and our elected leaders to continue supporting the Kurds in Syria!

Contact the White House

https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

How to Contact Your Elected Officials

https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials

US House of Representatives (search NC)

https://www.house.gov/representatives

Call (202) 224-3121 for the U.S. House switchboard operator

US Senators (look up NC)

https://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senators_cfm.cfm

The Deal: President Trump’s recent surprise decision to remove US troops from the region has shocked much of the world this week leading to a sharp backlash from members of Congress on both sides of the aisle.

One of the president’s most vocal supporters, Sen. Lindsey Graham, on Wednesday said the withdrawal could mark the “biggest mistake” of Trump’s presidency. It’s also causing members of the evangelical community to speak out against US forces leaving Syria…

CBN News: ‘Panic’ as Turkish Ground Troops Push into Northeast Syria, ‘Humanitarian Catastrophe’ Feared by Kurdish Civilians

A military assault by Turkey against America’s Kurdish allies in Syria is now in its second day. Turkish ground forces pursued Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria Thursday, launching airstrikes and artillery shelling on Syrian towns and villages. Many of those towns have Christians in them.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2019/october/panic-as-turkish-invasion-of-syria-begins-humanitarian-catastrophe-feared-by-kurdish-civilians