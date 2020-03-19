ALERT: 2020 Census field operations suspended for two weeks

Update: Beginning (March 19), the 2020 Census field operations will be suspended for two weeks until April 1, 2020, in support of guidance on what we can all do to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Fill out the US Census online using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone, or tablet. You can also respond by phone or mail.
DETAILS: www.2020Census.gov
