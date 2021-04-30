Albert “Alj” Jeffries from Burlington is a survivor.

Jefferies has been confronted with several life-threatening situations almost all of his life.

Jeffries was diagnosed with an enlarged heart (a condition known as dilated cardiomyopathy) at four months old. Five years ago (at age 13), Jeffries underwent a heart transplant surgery that saved his life.

On June 4, Jeffries will graduate from Cummings High School in Burlington, where he will begin a new journey – attending Guilford Technical Community College with plans to be a ‘Video Gaming Designer’.

*Jeffries hopes his journey and bravery will inspire others to become organ donors – to help save lives, just like his.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/five-years-later-alj-prepares-for-high-school-graduation-after-heart-transplant/

*Find out more about Organ Donation at https://www.donatelifenc.org/