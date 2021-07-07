Alabama teenager donates long hair for charity

Kieran Moïse’s afro was a splendid 19 inches, and a huge part of his personality. But after six years of growth, the 17-year-old knew that he and his hair would soon part. He is heading to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

So in memory of a friend who died from cancer in middle school, he cut it off and donated it to the nonprofit Children With Hair Loss, which provides human hair replacements to children and teenagers facing medically related hair loss due to cancer treatments, alopecia and burns.

Initially, Moïse hoped he could raise $19,000, or $1,000 per inch of hair.

“Kieran’s Curls for Cancer” has exceeded expectations and has already raised

nearly $35,000 for St. Jude. Check out his before and after pics on the News Blog.

https://www.wavy.com/news/national/alabama-teenager-donates-his-hair-raises-money-for-children-with-cancer/