Over-the-air TV?  You must re-scan to pick up THSES local channels

Many over-the-air TV channels locally are having to ‘changing frequencies’ to help open up airwaves for new high-speed wireless services, according to the FCC.
Rescan your smart TV this Friday (Sept 6) to continue picking up specific local channels including…
UNC-TV channels
WXII NBC-12 www.WXII12.com/rescan
CW-20 WCWG
Spring of 2020 these channels will need to be rescanned: WGHP Fox-8 and WFMY CBS-2
The actual channel number seen by viewers will not change.
FYI: If you have cable or another content provider you are OK.
More information about the procedure at www.fcc.gov/TVrescan and www.tvanswers.org/rescan.asp
