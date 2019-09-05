Over-the-air TV?  You must re-scan to pick up THSES local channels

Many over-the-air TV channels locally are having to ‘changing frequencies’ to help open up airwaves for new high-speed wireless services, according to the FCC.

Rescan your smart TV this Friday (Sept 6) to continue picking up specific local channels including…

UNC-TV channels

WXII NBC-12 www.WXII12.com/rescan

CW-20 WCWG

Spring of 2020 these channels will need to be rescanned: WGHP Fox-8 and WFMY CBS-2

The actual channel number seen by viewers will not change.

FYI: If you have cable or another content provider you are OK.

More information about the procedure at www.fcc.gov/TVrescan and www.tvanswers.org/rescan.asp