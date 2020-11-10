AHA: Eat more ‘chili peppers’…

The ‘spice’ of life? The American Heart Association released a statement teasing its findings that Chili peppers are good for you, and could possibly add years to your life.

Peppers naturally contain anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticancer properties. These factors play a role in reducing a person’s risk factor of cardiovascular disease or cancer, according to the AHA. https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/chili-pepper-live-longer-american-heart-association