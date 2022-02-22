AGT’s ‘Nightbirde’ loses battle with cancer at 31.

Sad news. ‘America’s Got Talent’ star ‘Nightbirde’ lost her battle with cancer on Sunday.
‘Nightbirde’, whose real name was Jane Marczewski (mar-CHESS-ski), was a former college student at Liberty University was only 31 years old.
After releasing two EPs and two singles, she received a Golden Buzzer at her audition on America’s Got Talent in 2021, but was unable to compete in the quarterfinals because of worsening health due to cancer. Read more…
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/february/pray-americas-got-talent-star-jane-marczewski-known-as-nightbirde-has-died?
Verne Hill
