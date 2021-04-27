What age should you be debt free?

‘Shark Tank’ investor Kevin O’Leary suggesting that the ideal age to be debt–free is 45. “That’s the age (mid-40s) that you enter the last half of your career and should therefore ramp up your retirement savings in order to ensure a comfortable life in your elderly years”. So, how are we doing…?https://www.cnbc.com/select/what-age-to-be-debt-free/
The average American has $90,460 in debt, this includes all types of consumer debt products, from credit cards to personal loans, mortgages and student debt. https://www.cnbc.com/select/average-american-debt-by-age/
